Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 194.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 133.81 crore

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 194.59% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 133.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 118.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.133.81118.184.893.794.523.033.271.613.271.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)