Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 194.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 133.81 croreNet profit of Zeal Aqua rose 194.59% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 133.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 118.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales133.81118.18 13 OPM %4.893.79 -PBDT4.523.03 49 PBT3.271.61 103 NP3.271.11 195
