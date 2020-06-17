JUST IN
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 19.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.30% to Rs 87.46 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declined 19.24% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.30% to Rs 87.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.79% to Rs 19.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 352.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 332.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales87.46125.48 -30 352.81332.22 6 OPM %9.8712.21 -8.019.02 - PBDT8.7627.04 -68 25.6540.27 -36 PBT5.3823.79 -77 12.6827.46 -54 NP8.6910.76 -19 19.4212.71 53

First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 13:58 IST

