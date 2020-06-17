Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 19.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.30% to Rs 87.46 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declined 19.24% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.30% to Rs 87.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 125.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.79% to Rs 19.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 352.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 332.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

87.46125.48352.81332.229.8712.218.019.028.7627.0425.6540.275.3823.7912.6827.468.6910.7619.4212.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)