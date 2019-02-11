JUST IN
Business Standard

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 18.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 165.17 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 18.19% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 165.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 149.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales165.17149.47 11 OPM %22.3120.80 -PBDT35.7330.10 19 PBT26.7822.45 19 NP17.1514.51 18

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

