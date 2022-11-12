Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 25.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 250.59 croreNet profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 25.38% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 250.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 216.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales250.59216.99 15 OPM %27.2929.47 -PBDT61.4755.52 11 PBT39.3232.03 23 NP30.2824.15 25
