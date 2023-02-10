Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 13.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.11% to Rs 3040.91 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories declined 13.50% to Rs 454.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 525.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.11% to Rs 3040.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2618.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

