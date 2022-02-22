KPI Global Infrastructure bags solar power project from Anupam Rasayan India

KPI Global Infrastructure received a new repeat order for executing solar power project of 7.50 MWdc capacity from Anupam Rasayan India, Surat under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment.

Furthermore, KPI Global Infrastructure had already executed and commissioned 12.50 MWdc for Anupam Rasayan India in September 2021.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 13.14 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2.82 crore reported in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 350.1% to Rs 62.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

K.P.I. Global Infrastructure generates and sells solar power under Solarism brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

Shares of KPI Global Infrastructure was locked in a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 391.10 while Anupam Rasayan India fell 4.04% to Rs 837.50 on BSE.

