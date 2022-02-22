KPI Global Infrastructure bags solar power project from Anupam Rasayan India

-
ALSO READ
KPI Global receives confirmation for solar power project
Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the September 2021 quarter
Anupam Rasayan India secures Rs 135 cr long term contract with Japanese multinational customer
Anupam Rasayan spurts after order win; hits record high
KPI Global Infrastructure hits the roof on signing PPA with Cadila Healthcare, Organic Inds.
-
KPI Global Infrastructure received a new repeat order for executing solar power project of 7.50 MWdc capacity from Anupam Rasayan India, Surat under Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment.
Furthermore, KPI Global Infrastructure had already executed and commissioned 12.50 MWdc for Anupam Rasayan India in September 2021.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 13.14 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2.82 crore reported in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 350.1% to Rs 62.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
K.P.I. Global Infrastructure generates and sells solar power under Solarism brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.
Shares of KPI Global Infrastructure was locked in a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 391.10 while Anupam Rasayan India fell 4.04% to Rs 837.50 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU