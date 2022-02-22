Basic materials stocks soften

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 135.83 points or 2.51% at 5283.13 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 10%), Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (down 7.21%),Transpek Industry Ltd (down 7.13%),Best Agrolife Ltd (down 7%),Everest Industries Ltd (down 6.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rain Industries Ltd (down 6.53%), Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd (down 6.49%), Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (down 6.33%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 6.24%), and Gallantt Metal Ltd (down 6.18%).

On the other hand, KIOCL Ltd (up 14.28%), Supreme Petrochem Ltd (up 2.33%), and Insecticides India Ltd (up 1.83%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 844.63 or 1.46% at 56838.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 270.85 points or 1.57% at 16935.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 637.42 points or 2.35% at 26499.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 147.79 points or 1.78% at 8142.53.

On BSE,439 shares were trading in green, 2859 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

