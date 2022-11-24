KPI Green climbs on bonus issue proposal

KPI Green Energy jumped 7.78% to Rs 916.35 after the company announced that its board will consider bonus share issue on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.

Further, the board will also consider and approve the appointment of Shanker Baheria as non-executive independent director of the company.

KPI Green Energy (formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure) generates and sells solar power under 'Solarism' brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 72.6% to Rs 21.16 crore on 178.3% surge in net sales to Rs 159.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)