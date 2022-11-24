KPI Green climbs on bonus issue proposal

-
ALSO READ
KPI Green spurts on bagging solar power project
KPI Green Energy signs PPA for sale of 15.88 MW hybrid power project
KPI Green rises on bagging 5.40 MW hybrid power project
KPI Green gains on receiving commissioning certificate from GEDA for 6 MW solar project
KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 72.59% in the September 2022 quarter
-
KPI Green Energy jumped 7.78% to Rs 916.35 after the company announced that its board will consider bonus share issue on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.
Further, the board will also consider and approve the appointment of Shanker Baheria as non-executive independent director of the company.
KPI Green Energy (formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure) generates and sells solar power under 'Solarism' brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.
On consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 72.6% to Rs 21.16 crore on 178.3% surge in net sales to Rs 159.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU