Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 77.96 points or 0.39% at 19840.13 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.77%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.04%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.53%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.52%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.24%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.13%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 0.5%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.34%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.29%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 373.03 or 0.61% at 61883.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.9 points or 0.61% at 18378.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.72 points or 0.33% at 28974.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.27 points or 0.22% at 8953.77.

On BSE,1901 shares were trading in green, 1493 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

