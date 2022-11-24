Telecom shares edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 2.52 points or 0.14% at 1807.55 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.85%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.82%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.43%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.59%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HFCL Ltd (down 0.44%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.12%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.05%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.41%), ITI Ltd (up 1.35%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.6%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 373.03 or 0.61% at 61883.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.9 points or 0.61% at 18378.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.72 points or 0.33% at 28974.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.27 points or 0.22% at 8953.77.

On BSE,1901 shares were trading in green, 1493 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

