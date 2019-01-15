ICICI Securities tumbles after weak Q3 results

JUST IN
ICICI Securities fell 5.05% to Rs 262.10 at 15:08 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 34.28% to Rs 101.17 crore on 18.04% decline in total income to Rs 404.75 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 451.75 points, or 1.26% to 36,305.31.

On the BSE, 62,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 270.15 and a low of Rs 258.70 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 462.70 on 4 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 224.90 on 24 October 2018.

ICICI Securities offers a wide range of financial services including investment banking, institutional broking, retail broking, private wealth management, and financial product distribution.

