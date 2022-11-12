Kranti Industries standalone net profit declines 26.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 24.31 croreNet profit of Kranti Industries declined 26.14% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 24.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.3124.99 -3 OPM %10.868.84 -PBDT2.021.82 11 PBT1.060.88 20 NP0.650.88 -26
