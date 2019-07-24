Volumes jump at Sanofi India Ltd counter

Sanofi India Ltd witnessed volume of 4612 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 14.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 327 shares

Bharti Infratel Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 July 2019.

Sanofi India Ltd witnessed volume of 4612 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 14.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 327 shares. The stock increased 0.51% to Rs.6,093.40. Volumes stood at 290 shares in the last session.

Bharti Infratel Ltd saw volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43659 shares. The stock increased 1.78% to Rs.266.45. Volumes stood at 1.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 10.2 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.75% to Rs.303.60. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Somany Ceramics Ltd notched up volume of 2130 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock slipped 9.98% to Rs.376.60. Volumes stood at 238 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd clocked volume of 12.68 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.31 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.75% to Rs.31.85. Volumes stood at 4.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)