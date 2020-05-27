Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 71.76 points or 0.38% at 18585.81 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, V I P Industries Ltd (up 3.95%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.27%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.94%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.66%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.26%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.23%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 1.66%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.09%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.43%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 789.4 or 2.58% at 31398.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 219.25 points or 2.43% at 9248.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 30.92 points or 0.29% at 10621.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.13 points or 0.03% at 3775.01.

On BSE,1195 shares were trading in green, 945 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

