Volumes jump at Birla Corporation Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 May 2020.

Birla Corporation Ltd saw volume of 84.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.07% to Rs.541.80. Volumes stood at 29.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd clocked volume of 85220 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11444 shares. The stock lost 1.81% to Rs.3,077.95. Volumes stood at 29625 shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 39.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.03% to Rs.15.10. Volumes stood at 4.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 3.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69044 shares. The stock gained 0.33% to Rs.198.00. Volumes stood at 53685 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd clocked volume of 17428 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3807 shares. The stock lost 3.39% to Rs.1,960.00. Volumes stood at 5601 shares in the last session.

