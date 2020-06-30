Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 377.04% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 16.79% in the December 2019 quarter
Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 2721.74% in the March 2020 quarter
Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 87.63% in the December 2019 quarter
Kriti Sanon channels her poetic skills during self-isolation period
Kriti Kare to roll out cost-effective ventilators
-
Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 109.54 croreNet profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 377.04% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 109.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.15% to Rs 19.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 520.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 485.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales109.54111.13 -1 520.38485.23 7 OPM %2.403.27 -4.566.36 - PBDT3.523.48 1 25.3129.46 -14 PBT2.722.79 -3 22.2726.78 -17 NP6.441.35 377 19.0116.95 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU