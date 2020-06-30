Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 377.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 109.54 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 377.04% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 109.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.15% to Rs 19.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 520.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 485.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

