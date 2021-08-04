Krsnaa Diagnostics subscribed 1.98 times

-
ALSO READ
Board of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute appoints director
Lotus Herbals launches Lotus Botanicals, a plant-based clean beauty brand to enter fast-growing global eCom beauty market
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 556.25% in the December 2020 quarter
Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Healthcare stocks edge higher
-
The offer received bids for 1.40 crore shares as against 71.12 lakh shares on offer.
The initial public offer of Krsnaa Diagnostics received bids for 1.40 crore shares as against 71.12 lakh shares on offer on Wednesday (4 August 2021), according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 1.98 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (4 August 2021) and it will close on Friday (6 August 2021). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 933-954 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 15 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 85,25,520 equity shares by existing shareholders Phi Capita, Kitara, Somerset and Lotus Management Solutions.
Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 150.8 crore will be used to finance the cost of establishing diagnostics centres in Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra; Rs 146.08 crore will be used for repayment/pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the company; and remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, Krsnaa Diagnostics on 3 August 2021 finalized allocation of 56,28,937 equity shares to anchor investors, at Rs 954 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 537 crore.
Krsnaa Diagnostics offers a range of technology-enabled diagnostic services such as imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and tele-radiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centres pan-India.
The company also offers a range of diagnostics imaging services and clinical laboratory tests that include both routine and specialized tests / studies and profiles, which are used for prediction, early detection, diagnostic screening, confirmation, and monitoring of diseases.
The company has an extensive network of integrated diagnostic centres across India primarily in non-metro and lower tier cities and towns. As of June 30, 2021, company operated 1,823 diagnostic centres offering radiology and pathology services in 13 states across India.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 184.92 crore and sales of Rs 396.46 crore in the twelve months ended on 31 March 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU