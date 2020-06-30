KSE reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.31% to Rs 378.37 crore

Net profit of KSE reported to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.31% to Rs 378.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 301.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.42% to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 1428.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1209.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

378.37301.941428.521209.416.74-2.051.831.1026.68-4.9528.8919.6925.96-5.8226.0816.3518.61-4.1718.909.43

