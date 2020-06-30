JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nitiraj Engineers consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

KSE reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.31% to Rs 378.37 crore

Net profit of KSE reported to Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.31% to Rs 378.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 301.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.42% to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 1428.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1209.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales378.37301.94 25 1428.521209.41 18 OPM %6.74-2.05 -1.831.10 - PBDT26.68-4.95 LP 28.8919.69 47 PBT25.96-5.82 LP 26.0816.35 60 NP18.61-4.17 LP 18.909.43 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU