Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 53.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 68.44% to Rs 20.55 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 53.73% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 68.44% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.5512.2040.6341.318.385.458.245.306.184.02

