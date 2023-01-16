JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Maruti Suzuki India hikes prices across models

Sula Vineyards jumps after strong Q3 biz update
Business Standard

Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 53.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 68.44% to Rs 20.55 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 53.73% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 68.44% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.5512.20 68 OPM %40.6341.31 -PBDT8.385.45 54 PBT8.245.30 55 NP6.184.02 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 10:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU