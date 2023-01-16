Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 53.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 68.44% to Rs 20.55 croreNet profit of Ksolves India rose 53.73% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 68.44% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.5512.20 68 OPM %40.6341.31 -PBDT8.385.45 54 PBT8.245.30 55 NP6.184.02 54
