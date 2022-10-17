JUST IN
Consumer Durables shares edge lower
Ksolves India standalone net profit rises 93.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.20% to Rs 18.26 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 93.20% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.20% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.2610.19 79 OPM %44.3640.73 -PBDT8.164.23 93 PBT8.084.14 95 NP5.973.09 93

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 14:23 IST

