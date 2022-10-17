Ksolves India standalone net profit rises 93.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.20% to Rs 18.26 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 93.20% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.20% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.2610.1944.3640.738.164.238.084.145.973.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)