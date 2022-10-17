JUST IN
Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 66.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.42% to Rs 358.28 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 66.66% to Rs 41.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.42% to Rs 358.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 374.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales358.28374.84 -4 OPM %14.8543.65 -PBDT59.83167.14 -64 PBT57.31164.63 -65 NP41.23123.66 -67

