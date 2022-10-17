Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 66.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.42% to Rs 358.28 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 66.66% to Rs 41.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.42% to Rs 358.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 374.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.358.28374.8414.8543.6559.83167.1457.31164.6341.23123.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)