Kuber Udyog standalone net profit declines 91.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Kuber Udyog declined 91.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.150.1153.33245.450.020.230.020.230.020.23

