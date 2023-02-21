Kuber Udyog standalone net profit declines 91.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Kuber Udyog declined 91.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.11 36 OPM %53.33245.45 -PBDT0.020.23 -91 PBT0.020.23 -91 NP0.020.23 -91
