Kuber Udyog standalone net profit declines 91.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Kuber Udyog declined 91.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.11 36 OPM %53.33245.45 -PBDT0.020.23 -91 PBT0.020.23 -91 NP0.020.23 -91

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 10:02 IST

