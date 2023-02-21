Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 3.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.63% to Rs 4019.09 crore

Net profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India declined 3.96% to Rs 1722.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1793.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 4019.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4170.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4019.094170.2849.9160.152494.802474.892220.002209.351722.331793.37

