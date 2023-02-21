Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 3.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.63% to Rs 4019.09 croreNet profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India declined 3.96% to Rs 1722.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1793.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 4019.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4170.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4019.094170.28 -4 OPM %49.9160.15 -PBDT2494.802474.89 1 PBT2220.002209.35 0 NP1722.331793.37 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU