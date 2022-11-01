JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Veranda Learning Solutions' subsidiary acquires 61.7% stake in JK Shah

3i Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Steel consolidated net profit declines 87.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 59512.54 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel declined 87.29% to Rs 1514.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11918.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 59512.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59949.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales59512.5459949.33 -1 OPM %10.1827.45 -PBDT4972.3715892.46 -69 PBT2624.5513603.61 -81 NP1514.4211918.11 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU