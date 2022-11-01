Tata Steel consolidated net profit declines 87.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 59512.54 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel declined 87.29% to Rs 1514.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11918.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 59512.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59949.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.59512.5459949.3310.1827.454972.3715892.462624.5513603.611514.4211918.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)