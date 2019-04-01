L&T advances after large order win

rose 1.64% to Rs 1,406.70 at 12:18 IST on BSE after the company was awarded a large contract for new strategic by KOC-

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 1 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 261.34 points, or 0.68% to 38,934.25

On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,423.15 and a low of Rs 1,387 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,459.10 on 21 December 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,183.40 on 23 October 2018.

(L&T) has won a large order from Oil Company (KOC). The new and its associated facilities will run a span of approximately 145 km. The new strategic contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis. As per project classification, said the contracts fall under large category which has order value between Rs 2500 crore and Rs 5000 crore.

is currently executing a new 48" Crude Transit Line (CTL) from North to Central Mixing Manifold (CMM) located near Ahmadi (Kuwait).

L&T's consolidated net profit rose 37.02% to Rs 2041.62 crore on 24.22% rise in net sales to Rs 35708.87 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, and

