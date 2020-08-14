Manappuram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 102.44 cr

-
On private placement basisManappuram Finance has allotted 1000 secured rated redeemable non -convertible debentures having the face value of Rs.10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore at a reissuance clean price of Rs.10,15,080/- per debenture together with accrued interest of Rs.9,370 per debenture aggregating to a total consideration of Rs.10,24,450 per debenture amounting to Rs 102.44 crore on private placement basis.
