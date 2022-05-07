Sagar Cements allots 1.32 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Sagar Cements has allotted 1,32,07,548 equity shares of Rs.2/- each at an issue price of Rs.265/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs.263/- per equity share) on a preferential basis to PI Opportunities Fund -1 - Scheme II (non-promoter).

Pursuant to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company now stands increased from Rs.23,50,00,000/- to Rs.26,14,15,096/-, divided into 13,07,07,548 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)