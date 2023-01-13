JUST IN
Wipro consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.35% to Rs 23229.00 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 2.83% to Rs 3052.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2969.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 23229.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20313.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23229.0020313.60 14 OPM %19.5820.58 -PBDT4898.104524.50 8 PBT3975.203778.60 5 NP3052.902969.00 3

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 16:28 IST

