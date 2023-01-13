Wipro consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wipro launches Wipro Shelde Australia, a sovereign cybersecurity offering
Wipro, Cisco partners to deliver hybrid cloud as-a-service
Wipro launches Wipro Data Intelligence Suite
Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, TMB, KPI Green in focus
Wipro launches sovereign cybersecurity offering for Australian govt
-
Sales rise 14.35% to Rs 23229.00 croreNet profit of Wipro rose 2.83% to Rs 3052.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2969.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 23229.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20313.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23229.0020313.60 14 OPM %19.5820.58 -PBDT4898.104524.50 8 PBT3975.203778.60 5 NP3052.902969.00 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU