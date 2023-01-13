Wipro consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.35% to Rs 23229.00 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 2.83% to Rs 3052.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2969.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 23229.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20313.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23229.0020313.6019.5820.584898.104524.503975.203778.603052.902969.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)