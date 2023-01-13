Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 66.88 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 35.14% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 66.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.8860.27 11 OPM %35.1228.46 -PBDT13.5710.82 25 PBT12.019.15 31 NP8.736.46 35
