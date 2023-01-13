Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 66.88 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 35.14% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 66.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.66.8860.2735.1228.4613.5710.8212.019.158.736.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)