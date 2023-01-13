Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 75.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.78% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom declined 75.86% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.78% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.740.9017.5726.670.140.300.100.260.070.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)