Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 75.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.78% to Rs 0.74 croreNet profit of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom declined 75.86% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.78% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.740.90 -18 OPM %17.5726.67 -PBDT0.140.30 -53 PBT0.100.26 -62 NP0.070.29 -76
