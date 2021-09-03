FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 40.66 points or 0.27% at 14797.84 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 3.74%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 2.06%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 1.98%),Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 1.6%),Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (down 1.26%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.2%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 1.02%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 0.95%), and Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 0.95%).

On the other hand, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 9.37%), Cupid Ltd (up 4.73%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (up 2.72%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 250.82 or 0.43% at 58103.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 73.4 points or 0.43% at 17307.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.09 points or 0.43% at 27313.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.91 points or 0.31% at 8442.38.

On BSE,1767 shares were trading in green, 1339 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

