FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 24.82 points or 0.18% at 13643.71 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 5%), Waterbase Ltd (down 3.14%),Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 2.89%),Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 2.66%),S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 2.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 2.64%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 2.31%), Heritage Foods Ltd (down 2.17%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 2.06%), and Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 1.96%).

On the other hand, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 5.39%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.95%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.87%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 223.13 or 0.42% at 53103.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.55 points or 0.47% at 15908.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.47 points or 0.6% at 25919.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.47 points or 0.69% at 8002.08.

On BSE,1990 shares were trading in green, 1184 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

