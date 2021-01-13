Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 22.58 points or 1.18% at 1941.16 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.67%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.59%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.11%),CESC Ltd (up 1.68%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.45%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.34%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.23%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.2%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.02%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.54%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 0.59%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.32%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 242.72 or 0.49% at 49759.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.95 points or 0.56% at 14645.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.57 points or 0.61% at 19038.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.73 points or 0.62% at 6402.13.

On BSE,1553 shares were trading in green, 720 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)