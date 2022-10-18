Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit rises 64.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 17.53 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica rose 64.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 17.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.5318.335.482.400.860.460.540.400.410.25

