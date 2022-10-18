JUST IN
Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit rises 64.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 17.53 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica rose 64.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 17.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.5318.33 -4 OPM %5.482.40 -PBDT0.860.46 87 PBT0.540.40 35 NP0.410.25 64

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:45 IST

