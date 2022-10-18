HCKK Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of HCKK Ventures reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.01 300 OPM %-75.00-700.00 -PBDT0.02-0.03 LP PBT0.02-0.03 LP NP0.02-0.03 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
