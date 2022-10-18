Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 32.87% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 4.20 croreNet profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 32.87% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.204.01 5 OPM %48.5738.65 -PBDT1.761.90 -7 PBT1.671.85 -10 NP1.901.43 33
