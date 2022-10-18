LKP Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 12.04 crore

Net profit of LKP Finance rose 2.04% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.0411.94167.03175.2919.2619.6819.2519.6618.4718.10

