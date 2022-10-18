LKP Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.04% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 12.04 crore

Net profit of LKP Finance rose 2.04% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.0411.94 1 OPM %167.03175.29 -PBDT19.2619.68 -2 PBT19.2519.66 -2 NP18.4718.10 2

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:33 IST

