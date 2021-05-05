L&T to provide medical-grade oxygen to various hospitals in India

-
ALSO READ
Minister Urges FICCI Members To Aid Maharashtra With Tertiary Healthcare Facilities At District And Taluka levels
Confidence Petroleum India gains on plans to set up cylinder manufacturing unit
India Inc Steps Forward To Augment The Availability Of Medical Oxygen In Different Parts Of The Country: CII
Paushak temporarily suspends manufacturing operations
Navin Fluorine gains as board approves capex plan
-
At a time when India is reeling in the wake of the 'second Covid19 wave', which has consequently led to a shortage of oxygen, L&T has immediately started working towards a long-term solution to meet the medical-grade oxygen demand in the country.
L&T will soon start delivering 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals in India, where the scarcity is most acute.
These units will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting it into medical-grade oxygen and pumping it into pre-existing pipes in the hospitals.
Of these, the parts of the first tranche of nine equipment will reach India by 9 May. These will be progressively delivered from 15 May to hospitals that are in acute need and do not possess required infrastructure to receive bulk oxygen supply.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU