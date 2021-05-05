L&T to provide medical-grade oxygen to various hospitals in India

At a time when India is reeling in the wake of the 'second Covid19 wave', which has consequently led to a shortage of oxygen, L&T has immediately started working towards a long-term solution to meet the medical-grade oxygen demand in the country.

L&T will soon start delivering 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals in India, where the scarcity is most acute.

These units will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting it into medical-grade oxygen and pumping it into pre-existing pipes in the hospitals.

Of these, the parts of the first tranche of nine equipment will reach India by 9 May. These will be progressively delivered from 15 May to hospitals that are in acute need and do not possess required infrastructure to receive bulk oxygen supply.

