Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 1.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 635.70 crore

Net profit of rose 1.78% to Rs 54.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 635.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 550.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.92% to Rs 175.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 2292.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1941.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

635.70550.352292.081941.0514.9817.7714.1515.5694.8195.96330.39297.9678.7082.20267.98243.6254.4153.46175.44161.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)