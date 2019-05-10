Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit rises 1.78% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 635.70 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears rose 1.78% to Rs 54.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 635.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 550.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.92% to Rs 175.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 2292.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1941.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales635.70550.35 16 2292.081941.05 18 OPM %14.9817.77 -14.1515.56 - PBDT94.8195.96 -1 330.39297.96 11 PBT78.7082.20 -4 267.98243.62 10 NP54.4153.46 2 175.44161.07 9

Fri, May 10 2019.

