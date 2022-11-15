Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 13.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 2.96 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 13.70% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.963.1222.6433.970.881.210.640.970.630.73

