Nath Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.65% to Rs 113.09 croreNet loss of Nath Industries reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 113.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales113.0996.95 17 OPM %1.592.94 -PBDT0.502.16 -77 PBT-1.270.55 PL NP-0.900.39 PL
