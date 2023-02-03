Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 14.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.64% to Rs 91.92 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems rose 14.40% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.64% to Rs 91.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.91.9269.306.477.526.585.575.975.024.293.75

