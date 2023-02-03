JUST IN
Zydus Life Q3 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 623 cr
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 14.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.64% to Rs 91.92 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems rose 14.40% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.64% to Rs 91.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales91.9269.30 33 OPM %6.477.52 -PBDT6.585.57 18 PBT5.975.02 19 NP4.293.75 14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:56 IST

