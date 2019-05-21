JUST IN
Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 39.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.39% to Rs 580.01 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 39.92% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.39% to Rs 580.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 747.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.47% to Rs 189.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 2635.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2558.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales580.01747.30 -22 2635.902558.90 3 OPM %5.619.03 -10.1810.40 - PBDT63.08101.40 -38 373.50373.95 0 PBT52.8384.79 -38 323.67303.15 7 NP36.7961.23 -40 189.28211.42 -10

