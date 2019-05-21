Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 39.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.39% to Rs 580.01 crore

Net profit of declined 39.92% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.39% to Rs 580.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 747.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.47% to Rs 189.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 2635.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2558.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

