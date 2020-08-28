Himatsingka Seide reports consolidated net loss of Rs 139.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.94% to Rs 179.43 croreNet loss of Himatsingka Seide reported to Rs 139.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 45.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.94% to Rs 179.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 639.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales179.43639.53 -72 OPM %-47.1421.60 -PBDT-126.0699.05 PL PBT-164.0072.29 PL NP-139.7945.25 PL
