Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt standalone net profit declines 67.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1647.06% to Rs 2.97 crore

Net profit of Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt declined 67.46% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1647.06% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.970.1752.19-158.821.685.091.655.071.655.07

