JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex spurts 762 pts, ends at all time high; Nifty settles above 18,450
Business Standard

Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt standalone net profit declines 67.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1647.06% to Rs 2.97 crore

Net profit of Parsvnath Landmark Developers Pvt declined 67.46% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1647.06% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.970.17 1647 OPM %52.19-158.82 -PBDT1.685.09 -67 PBT1.655.07 -67 NP1.655.07 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU