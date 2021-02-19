Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd falls 0.5%

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 3852, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.7% in last one year as compared to a 24.76% rally in NIFTY and a 53.46% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3852, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 15071.95. The Sensex is at 51169.17, down 0.3%.Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has eased around 5.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25618.55, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71854 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

