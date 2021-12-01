Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd stays supported

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 6885.95, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.9% in last one year as compared to a 30.84% jump in NIFTY and a 58.98% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6885.95, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 17157.9. The Sensex is at 57714.96, up 1.14%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has gained around 1.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35043.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6905.2, up 1.07% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up 102.9% in last one year as compared to a 30.84% jump in NIFTY and a 58.98% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 58.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

