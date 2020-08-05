Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 50.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.78% to Rs 159.80 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem declined 50.65% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.78% to Rs 159.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 269.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.159.80269.855.676.216.6612.414.7510.713.787.66

