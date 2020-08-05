Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 50.65% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.78% to Rs 159.80 croreNet profit of Panama Petrochem declined 50.65% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.78% to Rs 159.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 269.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales159.80269.85 -41 OPM %5.676.21 -PBDT6.6612.41 -46 PBT4.7510.71 -56 NP3.787.66 -51
