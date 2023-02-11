Last Mile Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.50 crore

Net Loss of Last Mile Enterprises reported to Rs 25.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.500-315.430-32.410-32.46-0.05-25.28-0.05

