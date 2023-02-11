Milestone Global consolidated net profit rises 242.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 4.29 croreNet profit of Milestone Global rose 242.86% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.293.88 11 OPM %11.891.29 -PBDT0.560.20 180 PBT0.490.14 250 NP0.480.14 243
