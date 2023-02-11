JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Milestone Global consolidated net profit rises 242.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net profit of Milestone Global rose 242.86% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.293.88 11 OPM %11.891.29 -PBDT0.560.20 180 PBT0.490.14 250 NP0.480.14 243

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU